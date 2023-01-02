 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four-star WR Raymond Cottrell flips from Georgia to Texas A&M

Another blue chip player at a position of need

By Robert Behrens
Syndication: News-Journal Gregg Pachkowski / gregg@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Early Signing Day may have passed, but Texas A&M continues to add to their 2023 recruiting class. On Monday, they added a blue chip recruit at a position of need by flipping four-star WR Raymond Cottrell from Georgia.

Cottrell, who had been committed to the Bulldogs since November 2021, is rated as the No. 148 recruit in the country, the No. 24 WR and the No. 35 player in Florida. In addition to Georgia, he also holds offers from Miami, FSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

The Aggies now have 19 commits in their 2023 class, which moves up to No. 12 in the country. More importantly, Cottrell is now one of two four-star WRs in the class (joining Signing Day addition Micah Tease) at a position where A&M currently only has five scholarship players.

Raymond Cottrell Highlights

