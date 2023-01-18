Men’s Hoops Hosts Florida Tonight at 6 PM

Buzz Williams and the men's basketball team will face a tough test as they return to Reed Arena to face the Florida Gators at 6:00 PM. The Gators will undoubtedly be looking for revenge after A&M took their first matchup in Gainesville just two weeks ago, 66-63.

Florida has certainly corrected their course after the loss to the Aggies. The Gators’ January 4 loss to A&M was preceded by losses to Oklahoma and Auburn, dropping their record to 7-7. Since then, UF has won 3 straight - hosting Georgia (82-75), at LSU (67-56), and home against Missouri (73-64). During that stretch, Coach Todd Golden’s Gators have shot the ball better from deep while ramping up the defensive pressure. They have forced double-digit turnovers in reach of the least two games. Florida now sits at 10-7 with a 3-2 mark in the SEC, good for 6th in the conference.

On the other side, Texas A&M boasts a 12-5 record overall and a perfect 4-0 in the conference, currently a game back of #4 Alabama in the SEC. The Aggies have also knocked off LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina since their conference opener against the Gators. Kenpom.com ranks the Ags #47 nationally and the Gators at #44. A&M is a slight favorite with the spread ranging from 1.5 to 4.5 points.

I would urge you to get to Reed tonight if you're free. A victory for the Aggies would represent a solid quad 2 win and will keep the momentum rolling ahead of a trip to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky this weekend.

If you need any additional enticement, come for the basketball, stay for the drum solo.