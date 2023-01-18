 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Men’s Hoops Hosts Florida Tonight at 6 PM

Hey students, welcome back. Now get to Reed.

By pmotftac07
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Buzz Williams and the men's basketball team will face a tough test as they return to Reed Arena to face the Florida Gators at 6:00 PM. The Gators will undoubtedly be looking for revenge after A&M took their first matchup in Gainesville just two weeks ago, 66-63.

Florida has certainly corrected their course after the loss to the Aggies. The Gators’ January 4 loss to A&M was preceded by losses to Oklahoma and Auburn, dropping their record to 7-7. Since then, UF has won 3 straight - hosting Georgia (82-75), at LSU (67-56), and home against Missouri (73-64). During that stretch, Coach Todd Golden’s Gators have shot the ball better from deep while ramping up the defensive pressure. They have forced double-digit turnovers in reach of the least two games. Florida now sits at 10-7 with a 3-2 mark in the SEC, good for 6th in the conference.

On the other side, Texas A&M boasts a 12-5 record overall and a perfect 4-0 in the conference, currently a game back of #4 Alabama in the SEC. The Aggies have also knocked off LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina since their conference opener against the Gators. Kenpom.com ranks the Ags #47 nationally and the Gators at #44. A&M is a slight favorite with the spread ranging from 1.5 to 4.5 points.

I would urge you to get to Reed tonight if you're free. A victory for the Aggies would represent a solid quad 2 win and will keep the momentum rolling ahead of a trip to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky this weekend.

If you need any additional enticement, come for the basketball, stay for the drum solo.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...