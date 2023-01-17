Texas A&M ranked 5th in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

Texas A&M had a dream season in year one under Jim Schlossnagle, going to the College World Series and finishing at No. 3 in the country. And according to the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 released on Tuesday, don’t expect the Aggies to fade away any time soon, as they come in at No. 5.

The Aggies open the season on Feb. 17 with a weekend series against Seattle University, with their first big test coming March 3-5 when they play in the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston against No. 16 Louisville, No. 24 Texas Tech and Michigan.

The bad news is that when you’re in the SEC, No. 5 nationally still means you’re No. 4 in your own conference with LSU taking the top spot, defending SEC champion Tennessee at No. 2 and defending national champion Ole Miss at No. 4. Oh, and those just happen to be the first three teams the Aggies will face when conference play begin on March 17.