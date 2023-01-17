 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M ranked 5th in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

Nowhere to go but up, amirite?

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Notre Dame vs Texas A&amp;M Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M had a dream season in year one under Jim Schlossnagle, going to the College World Series and finishing at No. 3 in the country. And according to the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 released on Tuesday, don’t expect the Aggies to fade away any time soon, as they come in at No. 5.

The Aggies open the season on Feb. 17 with a weekend series against Seattle University, with their first big test coming March 3-5 when they play in the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston against No. 16 Louisville, No. 24 Texas Tech and Michigan.

The bad news is that when you’re in the SEC, No. 5 nationally still means you’re No. 4 in your own conference with LSU taking the top spot, defending SEC champion Tennessee at No. 2 and defending national champion Ole Miss at No. 4. Oh, and those just happen to be the first three teams the Aggies will face when conference play begin on March 17.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...