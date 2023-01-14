Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Round

The college football season may be over, but the NFL postseason is just getting underway with the Wild Card Round kicking off with six games this weekend. And more importantly for our purposes, each of these six games will feature some Texas A&M Aggies either on the field or on the sidelines.

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 (FOX)

ST Cullen Gillaspia (SEA)

LB Coach Johnny Holland (SF)

7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 (NBC)

RB Isaiah Spiller (LAC)

K Taylor Bertolet (LAC)

Offensive Quality Control Coach Kyle Caskey (JAX)

WR Christian Kirk (JAX)*: Kirk is in his first season in Jacksonville and had a career year, totaling more than 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 133 receptions.

12:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 (CBS)

LB Von Miller (BUF) - IR

LB Tyrel Dodson (BUF)

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 (FOX)

Asst. QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (MIN)

7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 (NBC)

DL Justin Madubuike (BAL)*

RB Trayveon Williams (CIN)

7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 (ABC)

S Donovan Wilson (DAL)*: Wilson has had a career year in his fourth (and contract) year in Dallas, totaling 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, two forces fumbles and an interception.

WR Mike Evans (TB)*: Another year, another 1,000-yard receiving season for Mike Evans. In fact, Evans’ 10,425 career receiving yards is No. 5 on the active list, trailing only Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, DeSean Jackson and A.J. Green (all of whom are older than Evans).

*Denotes a starter

Good luck to the Aggies beginning their quest for a Super Bowl victory this weekend!