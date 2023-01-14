 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Round

Several former Texas A&M players will take center stage as the NFL postseason kicks off this weekend

By Robert Behrens
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The college football season may be over, but the NFL postseason is just getting underway with the Wild Card Round kicking off with six games this weekend. And more importantly for our purposes, each of these six games will feature some Texas A&M Aggies either on the field or on the sidelines.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 (FOX)

  • ST Cullen Gillaspia (SEA)
  • LB Coach Johnny Holland (SF)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 (NBC)

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
  • RB Isaiah Spiller (LAC)
  • K Taylor Bertolet (LAC)
  • Offensive Quality Control Coach Kyle Caskey (JAX)
  • WR Christian Kirk (JAX)*: Kirk is in his first season in Jacksonville and had a career year, totaling more than 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 133 receptions.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

12:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 (CBS)

  • LB Von Miller (BUF) - IR
  • LB Tyrel Dodson (BUF)

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 (FOX)

  • Asst. QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (MIN)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 (NBC)

  • DL Justin Madubuike (BAL)*
  • RB Trayveon Williams (CIN)

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 (ABC)

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
  • S Donovan Wilson (DAL)*: Wilson has had a career year in his fourth (and contract) year in Dallas, totaling 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, two forces fumbles and an interception.
  • WR Mike Evans (TB)*: Another year, another 1,000-yard receiving season for Mike Evans. In fact, Evans’ 10,425 career receiving yards is No. 5 on the active list, trailing only Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, DeSean Jackson and A.J. Green (all of whom are older than Evans).

*Denotes a starter

Good luck to the Aggies beginning their quest for a Super Bowl victory this weekend!

