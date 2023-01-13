The Link Farm: 1.13.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

We continue to hear about changes to the 2023 football staff. One small change is Miles Fishback coming on as analyst (he was a position coach at Moorehead State in 2022, was an analyst on Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State staff in 2021 and was slated to do the same at UNLV before the switch to College Station). In addition, reports are that Tommie Robinson will not be retained as the A&M running backs coach, so a new hire will likely happen soon. More Evan Stewart Honors. Texas A&M football’s Evan Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America after already being named to similar lists by ESPN, 247 Sports and The Athetic.

After advancing to the NCAA Quarterfinals in 2022, women’s tennis has been picked as the favorite to win the SEC in 2023. Continuing Dr. King’s legacy. Monday is MLK Day, and on Jan. 26, the MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee (MSC WBAC) will welcome Dr. Bernice A. King for the annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. The event will be held at 9 a.m. as a formal way to reflect on the life, legacy and accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr.