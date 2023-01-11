Aggie football welcomes 10 early enrollees

Texas A&M likely isn’t done adding to their 2023 recruiting class, whether it’s from the high school ranks or the transfer portal. But there are 10 players who have already made the transition from recruit to student athlete, enrolling for the spring semester and moving to College Station this week.

Aggies 2023 early enrollees:

If you’re looking for players who will challenge for playing time as true freshmen, I would say the smart money is on RB Rueben Owens and WR Micah Tease. Owens because of his talent (arguably the top RB in the 2023 class) and Tease because of the lack of depth at his position (the Aggies could have as few as four scholarship WRs from last year’s roster). But I also wouldn’t count out CB Jayvon Thomas and LB Daymion Sanford, both of whom come in at positions that are very thin. Especially if the injury bugs strikes ahead of them, they could easily end up in a meaningful role from the jump. In an ideal world, none of the linemen have to play this season, but if they do, hopefully it’s because they are simply better than who is already on campus.

With as bad of a taste as the 2022 season left in all of our mouths, it just feels nice to officially turn the page and look toward 2023. Hope springs eternal.