A way too early college football ranking of all 133 FBS schools

It’s the day after the national championship, which means you’ll see “way to early top 25” rankings from virtually every college football news outlet. But not this one, no sir. We aren’t that lazy.

Because why stop at 25? If we’re gonna rank some of the FBS schools, we might as well rank all of them, right? So here’s my way too early Top 133 for the 2023 college football season.

1. Georgia (15-0)

When you go undefeated and win your second straight national title, you get the benefit of the doubt.

2. Michigan (13-1)

Obviously this is contingent on Jim Harbaugh returning, but the Wolverines have made back-to-back Playoff appearances and are the only team among this year’s Playoff participants who returns their quarterback.

Another Power 5 conference champ who returns their QB

4. Clemson (11-3)

Are you sensing a pattern here? I expect big things from Cade Klubnik and I think the Tigers get back into national title contention in 2023.

5. Alabama (11-2)

They may lose Bryce Young and Will Anderson but nobody reloads like Bama (well except maybe Georgia now).

Much like Bama, the Buckeyes lose their stud QB but are still vastly more talented than almost every other team in the country.

7. Penn State (11-2)

Their only losses in 2022 were to Ohio State and Michigan, and now it’s officially Drew Allar time.

8. Tennessee (11-2)

If the bowl game was any indication, this offense will keep on rolling even without Hendon Hooker.

9. USC (11-3)

The Trojans had a disappointing end to 2022, but they have the reigning Heisman winner running their offense and that should win them a fair number of games alone.

With a lot of returning talent from their best team since Jimbo Fisher’s departure, Mike Norvell may finally have the Noles back.

26. UCLA (9-4)

27. Texas Tech (8-5)

27. Pitt (9-4)

28. Minnesota (9-4)

29. Oklahoma (6-7)

30. Texas A&M (5-7)

31. Duke (9-4)

32. Arkansas (7-6)

33. Boise State (10-4)

34. Purdue (8-6)

35. Mississippi State (9-4)

36. Wisconsin (7-6)

37. Kansas (6-7)

38. Florida (6-7)

39. Baylor (6-7)

40. Illinois (8-5)

41. Louisville (8-5)

42. Washington State (7-6)

43. Auburn (5-7)

44. Maryland (9-4)

45. UCF (9-5)

46. Missouri (6-7)

47. Fresno State (10-4)

48. Troy (12-2)

49. Air Force (10-3)

50. Syracuse (7-6)

51. BYU (8-5)

52. Kentucky (7-6)

53. Houston (8-5)

54. Nebraska (4-8)

55. Miami (5-7)

56. SMU (7-6)

57. Michigan State (5-7)

58. Colorado (1-11)

59. NC State (8-5)

60. Cincinnati (9-4)

61. Wake Forest (8-5)

62. Oklahoma State (7-6)

63. South Alabama (10-3)

64. Western Kentucky (9-5)

65. East Carolina (8-5)

66. West Virginia (5-7)

67. Arizona (5-7)

68. Iowa State (4-8)

69. Vanderbilt (5-7)

70. Ohio (10-4)

71. Coastal Carolina (9-4)

72. Georgia Tech (5-7)

73. Cal (4-8)

74. Memphis (7-6)

75. Stanford (3-9)

76. Toledo (9-5)

77. Middle Tennessee (8-5)

78. Indiana (4-8)

79. San Diego State (7-6)

80. James Madison (8-3)

81. Marshall (9-4)

82. Eastern Michigan (9-4)

83. Appalachian State (6-6)

84. Arizona State (3-9)

85. Virginia (3-7)

86. Boston College (3-9)

87. Texas State (4-8)

88. UNLV (5-7)

89. Army (6-6)

90. Utah State (6-7)

91. Wyoming (7-6)

92. Rutgers (4-8)

93. Virginia Tech (4-8)

94. UConn (6-7)

95. North Texas (7-7)

96. San Jose State (7-5)

97. UAB (7-6)

98. Buffalo (7-6)

99. Liberty (8-5)

100. Louisiana (6-7)

101. Navy (4-8)

102. Southern Miss (7-6)

103. Tulsa (5-7)

104. Rice (5-8)

105. Georgia State (4-8)

106. New Mexico State (7-6)

107. Jacksonville State (9-2)*

108. Georgia Southern (6-7)

109. Miami (OH) (6-7)

110. Bowling Green (6-7)

112. FAU (5-7)

113. Kent State (5-7)

113. Northwestern (1-11)

115. South Florida (1-12)

115. UTEP (5-7)

116. Temple (3-9)

117. Sam Houston (5-4)*

118. Old Dominion (3-9)

119. Western Michigan (5-7)

120. Louisiana Monroe (4-8)

121. Ball State (5-7)

122. Central Michigan (4-8)

123. FIU (4-8)

124. Northern Illinois (3-9)

125. Hawaii (3-9)

126. Charlotte (3-9)

127. Akron (2-10)

128. Colorado State (3-9)

129. Louisiana Tech (3-9)

130. Arkansas State (3-9)

131. Nevada (2-10)

132. New Mexico (2-10)

133. UMass (1-11)

*Played an FCS schedule in 2022