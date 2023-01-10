Julius Marble Named SEC Player of the Week

What do you get when you emerge as your team’s interior offensive threat to open conference play? SEC Player of the Week honors.

That was the news that was handed down to A&M’s junior forward Julius Marble. Marble had his two best games as an Aggie last week, posting 17 points against Florida on Wednesday then equaling that with 17 points against LSU on Saturday. Additionally, he collected 15 rebounds on the week, including 9 in the win over LSU.

Marble has played well for the Aggies this season, averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 boards per game. However, he has ramped up his play to a new level since mid-December. Julius has scored double-digits in four of his last seven games and has been a force in the paint during that span. Oh, and he collected some new posters.