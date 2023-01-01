 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Demani Richardson Returning to A&M for his 5th Year

Another bit of great news for the secondary

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Texas A&amp;M Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On the heels of landing former 4 star safety Sam McCall from the portal, the A&M secondary got another bit of really great news with senior Demani Richardson announcing his intent to come back for his 5th year in 2023.

A 4 year starter at safety, Richardson logged 73 tackles, including 25 solo in the 2022 season including 7 solo tackles and a scoop and score against LSU.

A team captain in 2022, Demani’s on field production is matched by his attitude, leadership, and locker room presence. This is the kind of guy we absolutely needed to stick around to help us both on field and off.

Great news for your Fightin Texas Aggie football program.

