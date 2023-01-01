Demani Richardson Returning to A&M for his 5th Year

On the heels of landing former 4 star safety Sam McCall from the portal, the A&M secondary got another bit of really great news with senior Demani Richardson announcing his intent to come back for his 5th year in 2023.

Happy New Years, just wanted to let y’all know that I’ll be using my covid year and finish out school and get my degree at the best university! I can’t wait to prove the doubters wrong man. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/S1xO7k5zac — Demani Richardson (@therealdemani) January 1, 2023

A 4 year starter at safety, Richardson logged 73 tackles, including 25 solo in the 2022 season including 7 solo tackles and a scoop and score against LSU.

A team captain in 2022, Demani’s on field production is matched by his attitude, leadership, and locker room presence. This is the kind of guy we absolutely needed to stick around to help us both on field and off.

Great news for your Fightin Texas Aggie football program.