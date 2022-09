ALL CAPS PREVIEW: APPALACHIAN STATE

IMPROVE. GET BETTER.

EVERY SINGLE WEEK IS A BALANCE OF RESPECTING THE OPPONENT BUT ALSO REALIZING THAT THE OPPONENT DOESNT MATTER. IT’S A BALANCE OF KNOWING THAT THE OPPONENT HAS UNIQUE TRAITS THAT CAN CAUSE US TROUBLE BUT ALSO RECOGNIZING THAT THE REAL OPPONENT IS OUR PREVIOUS EFFORT. WE NEED TO BE BETTER THAN WE WERE A MONTH AGO, BETTER THAN WE WERE LAST WEEK, AND BETTER THAN WE WERE YESTERDAY. GREAT TEAMS GET BETTER ON A DAILY BASIS. EVERY MINUTE IS A CHOICE TO EITHER GET BETTER OR STAY THE SAME. AND EVERYONE AROUND US IS GETTING BETTER EVERY SINGLE MINUTE, SO STAYING THE SAME MEANS YOU’RE FALLING BEHIND.

THIS WEEK’S OPPONENT IS PERFECT. THIS GAME IS PERFECT. APP STATE IS A SOLID PROGRAM THAT GAVE UNC HELL. OUR COACHES HAVE PROBABLY SPENT THE ENTIRE WEEK WARNING THE TEAM ABOUT WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN IF WE CHOOSE NOT TO GET BETTER EVERY SINGLE MINUTE, THAT THIS APP TEAM AINT SCARED OF US. APP STATE DOESN'T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT OUR STADIUM OR OUR RECRUITING CLASS OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT. THEY’RE NOT SCARED.

THERE WERE MOMENTS OF ABSOLUTE GREATNESS IN LAST WEEK’S GAME. THE DEFENSE PLAYED THEIR ASSES OFF. WE SAW MORE EXPLOSIVE PLAYS IN ONE GAME THAN WE HAD ALL YEAR LAST YEAR. THAT IS A GOOD FOUNDATION, BUT A FOUNDATION MEANS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING UNLESS YOU BUILD ON IT, UNLESS YOU GROW FROM IT. THIS WEEK IS ANOTHER WEEK TO GROW. ANOTHER WEEK TO TAKE STEPS TO BECOME THE PROGRAM THAT WE INTEND TO BE.

LAST WEEK I SAID THAT IT’S TIME FOR US TO HAVE A SEASON WHERE WE LEAVE NO DAMN DOUBT ABOUT WHERE WE WANT TO GO. THAT’S NOT AN OUTCOME. IT’S A PROCESS. IT’S A PROCESS DRIVEN BY CHOICES IN EVERY MINUTE AND EVERY PLAY. YOU GOTTA CHOOSE TO BE MFING GREAT.

IT’S TIME FOR US TO KEEP MAKING THE RIGHT DAMN CHOICES AND USE THIS AS ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY TO GET BETTER AND BE THE DAMN PROGRAM WE WANT TO BE.

TIME TO BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

app st