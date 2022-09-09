The Link Farm: 9.9.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Hoops schedule. We learned earlier this summer who the men’s basketball team would face in SEC play, but we how have an actual conference schedule.
- Soccer loses first game. No. 21 Texas A&M soccer is sadly no longer undefeated, losing 2-1 to No. 16 TCU on Thursday night on a goal in the 86th minute. The Aggies look to rebound against South Alabama on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ellis Field.
- Volleyball on a hot streak. Aggie volleyball is currently on a four-game win streak, and hopes to make it five as they host Lafayette at 6 p.m. on Friday. They are 5-2 on the young season.
- Trolling the Horns. Texas A&M graduate and Austin-based meteorologist Avery Tomasco made headlines this week when he issued an unexpected flash flood warning for DKR Stadium when Texas hosts Alabama on Saturday.
BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin.— Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) September 8, 2022
A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama #atxwx pic.twitter.com/NMR1d8zXKT
Loading comments...