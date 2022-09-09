 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Link Farm: 9.9.22

All of the Aggie news we didn’t think was important enough to write about ourselves

By Robert Behrens
Lambs in barn Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Hoops schedule. We learned earlier this summer who the men’s basketball team would face in SEC play, but we how have an actual conference schedule.
  • Soccer loses first game. No. 21 Texas A&M soccer is sadly no longer undefeated, losing 2-1 to No. 16 TCU on Thursday night on a goal in the 86th minute. The Aggies look to rebound against South Alabama on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ellis Field.
  • Volleyball on a hot streak. Aggie volleyball is currently on a four-game win streak, and hopes to make it five as they host Lafayette at 6 p.m. on Friday. They are 5-2 on the young season.
  • Trolling the Horns. Texas A&M graduate and Austin-based meteorologist Avery Tomasco made headlines this week when he issued an unexpected flash flood warning for DKR Stadium when Texas hosts Alabama on Saturday.

HAPPY FRIDAY AND BTHOappstate!

