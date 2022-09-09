HOW TO WATCH: Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-1) at No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)
- When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX
- Line*: Texas A&M by 18.5; Over/under 54 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN2
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; Sirius/XM 98 or 192, SXM App 963
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
