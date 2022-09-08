Texas A&M now selling player jerseys

One of benefits we thought might come about as a result of the name, image and likeness era has finally arrived, as individual Texas A&M player jerseys are now available on the 12thMan.com team shop as well as Fanatics.com.





The official @AggieFootball custom player jerseys are available now! Jersey sales directly benefit Texas A&M student-athletes as a part of this NIL program with @Fanatics. — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) September 8, 2022

There are 68 individual player available, including Haynes King, Conner Weigman, Devon Achane, Evan Stewart and Demani Richardson. While I could be wrong, I assume this is something that players had to opt into, as there are several notable players whose jersey is not available for purchase, including Ainias Smith, Layden Robinson, Max Johnson and Walter Nolen.

Obviously the greater selection for fans beyond the standard No. 12 is great, but even better is providing one more avenue for players to capitalize on their popularity.