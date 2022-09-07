Four-star OL T.J. Shanahan commits to Texas A&M

Just one day after getting the oh-so-rare re-commitment of national top 50 CB Bravion Rogers, Texas A&M kept the recruiting momentum going on Wednesday by securing a commitment from four-star Austin Westlake OL T.J. Shanahan.

Shanahan is the No. 150 player nationally, the No. 6 interior linemen and the No. 28 player in Texas. He chose the Aggies over Georgia and LSU (among many other offers), and at 6’4” and 310 pounds, it’s not hard to see why. He becomes the third four-star offensive linemen in A&M’s 2023 recruiting class, alongside Chase Bisontis and longtime commit Colton Thomasson, in addition to three-star OL Naquil Betrand.

Texas A&M now has 11 commits in this year’s class, six of which are among the top 150 recruits in the country. The Aggies’ class ranking has rocketed from the 48th-ranked class up to No. 24 in the span of a littler over 24 hours, marking the first time they’ve been ranked in the top 25 this cycle. And with what is shaping up to be a loaded visitor list when Miami comes to town on Sept. 17, this recruiting class could finally start to take shape very soon.

T.J. Shanahan Highlights