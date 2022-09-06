Aggies move up one spot in Coaches Poll

After a 31-0 win over Sam Houston last Saturday, Texas A&M has moved up one spot in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, from No. 7 to No. 6. This is mostly attributable to No. 5 Notre Dame‘s loss to then No. 2, now No. 3 Ohio State, but hey, we’ll take it.

Week 2 Coaches Poll Rank Team PTS 1st Prev Rank Team PTS 1st Prev 1 Alabama (57) 1615 57 1 2 Georgia (6) 1542 6 3 3 Ohio State (2) 1520 2 2 4 Clemson 1380 0 4 5 Michigan 1333 0 6 6 Texas A&M 1268 0 7 7 Oklahoma 1160 0 9 8 Baylor 1103 0 10 9 Notre Dame 1077 0 5 10 Oklahoma State 938 0 11 11 Michigan State 860 0 14 12 Southern California 849 0 15 13 NC State 642 0 13 14 Pittsburgh 624 0 16 15 Utah 605 0 8 16 Miami 591 0 17 17 Arkansas 554 0 23 18 Wisconsin 495 0 20 19 Florida 469 0 NR 20 Kentucky 421 0 21 21 Wake Forest 353 0 19 22 Texas 351 0 18 23 Mississippi 292 0 24 24 Oregon 206 0 12 25 Brigham Young 170 0 NR

Also receiving votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.

Astute observers will note that Texas actually dropped four spots despite a 52-10 victory over Louisiana Monroe. This, more than anything, may be due to losing their very confusing lone first place vote they received in the preseason coaches poll.

The Aggies get another shot to justify their high rankings this Saturday as they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers as a 17-point favorite. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2.