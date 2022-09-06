Top 50 CB Bravion Rogers RE-COMMITS to Texas A&M

Bravion Rogers originally committed to Texas A&M in April of this year as only the 5th commit in the Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class, but unexpected announced his de-commitment late at night on Aug. 8. Well here we are less than one month later, and Rogers is now BACK in the fold as an Aggie commit.

BREAKING: Elite CB Bravion Rogers has Committed to Texas A&M!



The Top 45 Player in the ‘23 Class was previously committed to the Aggies before decommitting in early August.



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 6, 2022

This is the first time that A&M has received a re-commitment from a de-committed recruit since Leon O’Neal did so following the hiring of Jimbo Fisher was first hired in December 2017. Rogers is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback in the country, the No. 9 player in Texas and the No. 40 overall player in the country, according to 247 Sports. He once again becomes A&M’s highest-rated DB commit in a class that includes two other national top 100 DBs in Jayvon Thomas and Dalton Brooks.

The 2023 recruiting class is once again up to 10 commits, and vaults from 48th to 30th in the national rankings. But with the class likely to double in size before Signing Day, that ranking still has nowhere to go but up.

Bravion Rogers Highlights