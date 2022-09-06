Aggies stay at No. 6 in latest AP Top 25

No. 6 Texas A&M had a solid if not spectacular 31-0 win over Sam Houston to kick off the 2022 season. While that may not have been impressive to the casual observers, losses by No. 5 Notre Dame (to No. 3 Ohio State) and No. 7 Utah (to Florida) all but assured the Aggies wouldn’t drop in the polls, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Aggies held steady at No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday.

POLL ALERT: Georgia moves up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, passing No. 3 Ohio State; Florida enters rankings at 12.



See the whole poll presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/V6ToPefeef — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 6, 2022

Week 2 AP Top 25 RANK TEAM PREV POINTS RANK TEAM PREV POINTS 1 Alabama�(1-0) 1 1,552�(44) SEC 2 Georgia�(1-0) 3 1,511�(17) SEC 3 Ohio State�(1-0) 2 1,471�(2) Big Ten 4 Michigan�(1-0) 8 1,299 Big Ten 5 Clemson�(1-0) 4 1,280 ACC 6 Texas A&M�(1-0) 6 1,241 SEC 7 Oklahoma�(1-0) 9 1,130 Big 12 8 Notre Dame�(0-1) 5 1,085 IA Independents 9 Baylor�(1-0) 10 1,057 Big 12 10 USC�(1-0) 14 898 Pac-12 11 Oklahoma State�(1-0) 12 818 Big 12 12 Florida�(1-0) - 763 SEC 13 Utah�(0-1) 7 717 Pac-12 14 Michigan State�(1-0) 15 690 Big Ten 15 Miami (FL)�(1-0) 16 679 ACC 16 Arkansas�(1-0) 19 678 SEC 17 Pittsburgh�(1-0) 17 535 ACC 18 North Carolina State�(1-0) 13 513 ACC 19 Wisconsin�(1-0) 19 476 Big Ten 20 Kentucky�(1-0) 20 373 SEC 21 BYU�(1-0) 25 266 IA Independents 22 Ole Miss�(1-0) 21 254 SEC 23 Wake Forest�(1-0) 22 246 ACC 24 Tennessee�(1-0) 24 194 SEC 25 Houston (1-0) 25 143 AAC

Also receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

The Aggies get another shot to justify their high rankings this Saturday as they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers as a 17-point favorite. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2.