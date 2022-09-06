 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggies stay at No. 6 in latest AP Top 25

HOOOOLD!!!

By Robert Behrens
Sam Houston v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

No. 6 Texas A&M had a solid if not spectacular 31-0 win over Sam Houston to kick off the 2022 season. While that may not have been impressive to the casual observers, losses by No. 5 Notre Dame (to No. 3 Ohio State) and No. 7 Utah (to Florida) all but assured the Aggies wouldn’t drop in the polls, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Aggies held steady at No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday.

Week 2 AP Top 25

RANK TEAM PREV POINTS
1 Alabama�(1-0) 1 1,552�(44)
SEC
2 Georgia�(1-0) 3 1,511�(17)
SEC
3 Ohio State�(1-0) 2 1,471�(2)
Big Ten
4 Michigan�(1-0) 8 1,299
Big Ten
5 Clemson�(1-0) 4 1,280
ACC
6 Texas A&M�(1-0) 6 1,241
SEC
7 Oklahoma�(1-0) 9 1,130
Big 12
8 Notre Dame�(0-1) 5 1,085
IA Independents
9 Baylor�(1-0) 10 1,057
Big 12
10 USC�(1-0) 14 898
Pac-12
11 Oklahoma State�(1-0) 12 818
Big 12
12 Florida�(1-0) - 763
SEC
13 Utah�(0-1) 7 717
Pac-12
14 Michigan State�(1-0) 15 690
Big Ten
15 Miami (FL)�(1-0) 16 679
ACC
16 Arkansas�(1-0) 19 678
SEC
17 Pittsburgh�(1-0) 17 535
ACC
18 North Carolina State�(1-0) 13 513
ACC
19 Wisconsin�(1-0) 19 476
Big Ten
20 Kentucky�(1-0) 20 373
SEC
21 BYU�(1-0) 25 266
IA Independents
22 Ole Miss�(1-0) 21 254
SEC
23 Wake Forest�(1-0) 22 246
ACC
24 Tennessee�(1-0) 24 194
SEC
25 Houston (1-0) 25 143
AAC

Also receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

The Aggies get another shot to justify their high rankings this Saturday as they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers as a 17-point favorite. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2.

