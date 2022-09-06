Aggies stay at No. 6 in latest AP Top 25

No. 6 Texas A&M had a solid if not spectacular 31-0 win over Sam Houston to kick off the 2022 season. While that may not have been impressive to the casual observers, losses by No. 5 Notre Dame (to No. 3 Ohio State) and No. 7 Utah (to Florida) all but assured the Aggies wouldn’t drop in the polls, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Aggies held steady at No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday.
|1
|Alabama�(1-0)
|1
|1,552�(44)
|SEC
|2
|Georgia�(1-0)
|3
|1,511�(17)
|SEC
|3
|Ohio State�(1-0)
|2
|1,471�(2)
|Big Ten
|4
|Michigan�(1-0)
|8
|1,299
|Big Ten
|5
|Clemson�(1-0)
|4
|1,280
|ACC
|6
|Texas A&M�(1-0)
|6
|1,241
|SEC
|7
|Oklahoma�(1-0)
|9
|1,130
|Big 12
|8
|Notre Dame�(0-1)
|5
|1,085
|IA Independents
|9
|Baylor�(1-0)
|10
|1,057
|Big 12
|10
|USC�(1-0)
|14
|898
|Pac-12
|11
|Oklahoma State�(1-0)
|12
|818
|Big 12
|12
|Florida�(1-0)
|-
|763
|SEC
|13
|Utah�(0-1)
|7
|717
|Pac-12
|14
|Michigan State�(1-0)
|15
|690
|Big Ten
|15
|Miami (FL)�(1-0)
|16
|679
|ACC
|16
|Arkansas�(1-0)
|19
|678
|SEC
|17
|Pittsburgh�(1-0)
|17
|535
|ACC
|18
|North Carolina State�(1-0)
|13
|513
|ACC
|19
|Wisconsin�(1-0)
|19
|476
|Big Ten
|20
|Kentucky�(1-0)
|20
|373
|SEC
|21
|BYU�(1-0)
|25
|266
|IA Independents
|22
|Ole Miss�(1-0)
|21
|254
|SEC
|23
|Wake Forest�(1-0)
|22
|246
|ACC
|24
|Tennessee�(1-0)
|24
|194
|SEC
|25
|Houston (1-0)
|25
|143
|AAC
Also receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1
The Aggies get another shot to justify their high rankings this Saturday as they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers as a 17-point favorite. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2.
