The Link Farm: 9.6.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

HOF worthy. On Friday night, nine new members were inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame. Most notably, the class included Aggie football players Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans and Luke Joeckel.

On Friday night, nine new members were inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame. Most notably, the class included Aggie football players Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans and Luke Joeckel. Fight in the Fort. Texas A&M Volleyball was perfect this weekend in Fort Worth, going 3-0 at the Fight in the Fort tournament hosted by TCU. The Aggies' Logan Lednicky was named SEC Freshman of the Week due to her performance over the weekend.

ANOTHER Clean Sheet. Texas A&M Soccer played to a scoreless draw on the road against Ohio State in Columbus. Though the Aggies were unable to get a goal, this was their fifth shutout in the first six matches.

Change in scenery. In spite of concerns over the weather leading up to the event, Aggie Park's tailgating scene appeared to be a hit for the first game of the season. Texas A&M fans and Sam Houston fans alike were scene across the lawns of the new park.

Here. Texas A&M mourns the loss of former Track and Field star, Shavez Hart. Hart passed away early Saturday morning in the Bahamas. Hart was a member of the '15 graduating class.