The Link Farm: 9.6.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- HOF worthy. On Friday night, nine new members were inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame. Most notably, the class included Aggie football players Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans and Luke Joeckel.
- Fight in the Fort. Texas A&M Volleyball was perfect this weekend in Fort Worth, going 3-0 at the Fight in the Fort tournament hosted by TCU. The Aggies’ Logan Lednicky was named SEC Freshman of the Week due to her performance over the weekend.
- ANOTHER Clean Sheet. Texas A&M Soccer played to a scoreless draw on the road against Ohio State in Columbus. Though the Aggies were unable to get a goal, this was their fifth shutout in the first six matches.
- Change in scenery. In spite of concerns over the weather leading up to the event, Aggie Park’s tailgating scene appeared to be a hit for the first game of the season. Texas A&M fans and Sam Houston fans alike were scene across the lawns of the new park.
- Here. Texas A&M mourns the loss of former Track and Field star, Shavez Hart. Hart passed away early Saturday morning in the Bahamas. Hart was a member of the ‘15 graduating class.
