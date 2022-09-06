 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Link Farm: 9.6.22

All of the Aggie news we didn’t think was important enough to write about ourselves

By Jay Arnold
The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • HOF worthy. On Friday night, nine new members were inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame. Most notably, the class included Aggie football players Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans and Luke Joeckel.
  • Fight in the Fort. Texas A&M Volleyball was perfect this weekend in Fort Worth, going 3-0 at the Fight in the Fort tournament hosted by TCU. The Aggies’ Logan Lednicky was named SEC Freshman of the Week due to her performance over the weekend.
  • ANOTHER Clean Sheet. Texas A&M Soccer played to a scoreless draw on the road against Ohio State in Columbus. Though the Aggies were unable to get a goal, this was their fifth shutout in the first six matches.
  • Change in scenery. In spite of concerns over the weather leading up to the event, Aggie Park’s tailgating scene appeared to be a hit for the first game of the season. Texas A&M fans and Sam Houston fans alike were scene across the lawns of the new park.
  • Here. Texas A&M mourns the loss of former Track and Field star, Shavez Hart. Hart passed away early Saturday morning in the Bahamas. Hart was a member of the ‘15 graduating class.

