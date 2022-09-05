 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Aggie Band’s first halftime of 2022

Still undefeated

By Robert Behrens
The Texas A&M football team weren’t the only ones to notch their first victory of 2022. The Fightin’ Texas Aggie band had their first performance of the season (thankfully they got it in before the storm put everything on hold). Enjoy!

