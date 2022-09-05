Filed under: Videos rcb05 WATCH: Aggie Band’s first halftime of 2022 Still undefeated By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Sep 5, 2022, 9:37am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Aggie Band’s first halftime of 2022 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The Texas A&M football team weren’t the only ones to notch their first victory of 2022. The Fightin’ Texas Aggie band had their first performance of the season (thankfully they got it in before the storm put everything on hold). Enjoy! More From Good Bull Hunting WATCH: Week 2 Press Conference First Glance: Appalachian State Mountaineers FILM ROOM: Durkin’s defense dominant in A&M’s season opener A&M/SHSU: By The Numbers Texas A&M opens as big favorite over App State HIGHLIGHTS: Re-live the best moments of the Aggies’ win over Sam Houston Loading comments...
Loading comments...