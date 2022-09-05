First Glance: Appalachian State Mountaineers

This will be the first time that A&M and App State have ever played one another.
Famous App State alum include country music singers Eric Church and Luke Combs, former Cowboys LB Dexter Coakley WWE Wrestler Charlotte Flair also played volleyball their for two years before transferring to NC State.
Appalachian State is most known for knocking off Michigan in 2007 when they were an FCS school, but they’ve been a giant-killer in recent years too. They beat North Carolina and South Carolina in 2019 and took Penn State to overtime in 2018. They also suffered a narrow loss to Miami (25-23) just last season.
Since joining the FBS in 2014, they have never started the season 0-2, and have won 10+ games in five of eight seasons.
What To Watch For:
Aggie D vs. App State O: A&M gave up zero points last week while the Mountaineers scored 61 (40 in the fourth quarter alone). Which of these extremes gets the edge?
Maroon Goons. The Aggie offensive line was a surprising weak spot against Sam Houston, especially against the run. Will they be healthier/more productive unit with another week of work?
Media Blitz:
Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
TV: ESPN2
Weather:
After last week, this seems more important than ever. The current forecast calls for partly cloudy skies (19% chance of rain) with a high of 89.
