A&M/SHSU: By The Numbers

Was it perfect? No. But there were plenty of positives to take away from Texas A&M’s shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday. A few numbers to consider...

0: Points allowed. Even against cupcake opponents, shutouts are a rarity in college football today. This defense’s dominance was a great sign for the future, especially in game one for new coordinator D.J. Durkin.

The yardage advantage for A&M (497) over Sam Houston (198). The 31 points may not have been ideal, but yardage totals are generally more predictive of future success than points. 364: Passing yards for Haynes King, which is the most by an Aggie QB since Kellen Mond threw for 420 against Clemson in 2018.