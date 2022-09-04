Texas A&M opens as big favorite over App State

Texas A&M failed to cover the 33-point spread in a 31-0 Week 1 win versus Sam Houston, but open as a big favorite yet again in Week 2 when they host Appalachian State. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they are a 17-point* favorite.

The Mountaineers are 0-1 after falling 63-61 at home to North Carolina in an absolute barn-burner that included 61 points in the fourth quarter alone. It was a stark contrast to A&M’s game where points were hard to come by throughout (especially for the Bearkats, who were shut out and converted only one third down). In fact, the 63 points allowed by App State is more than the Texas A&M defense has allowed in their past five games combined.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, and airs on ESPN2.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.