ALL CAPS PREVIEW-MISSISSIPPI STATE

FIRST THINGS FIRST.

THE REST OF THE SEASON IS FOR SUB ZER0. THE REST OF THE SEASON IS FOR THE HEART AND SOUL OF THE TEAM. THE DUDE WHO EPITOMIZES THE PHRASE HE GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM. FOR THE DUDE WHO VIOLENTLY JUKES THE HELL OUT OF EVERYONE IN FRONT OF HIM. EVERY SINGLE PLAY WE LEAVE OUR HEART OUT THERE BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT 0 WOULD DO.

WE TORE DOWN EVERYTHING AFTER WEEK TWO AND WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF RESETTING THE FOUNDATION FOR THIS ITERATION OF YOUR FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE FOOTBALL TEAM. WE DONT KNOW WHO OR WHAT WE ARE BUT WE DAMN SURE KNOW WE AREN'T WHAT WE WERE.

IT’S TIME TO BUILD. IT’S TIME TO BUILD ON THE FOUNDATION THAT THESE TWO GAMES HAVE GIVEN US. WE CAN TALK ABOUT THE XS AND OS AND WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THIS TEAM BUT IT’S JUST TIME TO BUILD. BRICK BY BRICK, PLAY BY PLAY. WE KNOW WHAT WE’RE CAPABLE OF DOING AND ITS TIME TO BUILD.

AND THIS DOESNT HAPPEN WITHOUT LUCK. LORD KNOWS WE HAD SOME LUCK LAST WEEK. BUT LUCK ONLY MATTERS WHEN YOU PUT YOURSELF IN A POSITION TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT. LUCK ONLY MATTERS WHEN YOUR SENIOR SAFETY HAS THE WHEREWITHAL TO GRAB THE DAMN BALL AND RUN DOWN THE FIELD. THE OINK DOINK ONLY MATTERS BECAUSE THE DEFENSE CAME TO PLAY AND WON THE 2ND AND 3RD QUARTERS.

LUCK IS FINE. BUT YOU POSITION YOURSELF TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT.

IT’S TIME TO BUILD NOW. AND THIS WEEKEND IS THE PERFECT OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD ON THE FOUNDATION OF THE PAST TWO GAMES. HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT. REVENGE FACTOR. EVERYTHING ON THE TABLE LEFT TO PLAY FOR.

BUILD. ONE BRICK AT A DAMN TIME. ONE PLAY AT A DAMN TIME. ALL THAT MATTERS IS WHERE WE’RE GOING THE REST OF THE SEASON.

GD IT. IT’S TIME TO PUT SOMETHING TOGETHER AND BECOME THE DADGUM TEAM THAT WE KNOW WE CAN BE.

ITS TIME TO BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

miss st