HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Miss. St. game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

#BTHOmissstate

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Texas A&amp;M Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1)

  • When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
  • Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, MS)
  • Line*: Mississippi State by 3.5; over/under 46.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 106 or 192
  • Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

