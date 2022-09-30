HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Miss. St. game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1)
- When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, MS)
- Line*: Mississippi State by 3.5; over/under 46.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 106 or 192
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...