The Link Farm: 9.30.22

Aid after Ian. We’re all thinking of those affected by Hurricane Ian this week, and as seems to always be the case, Texas A&M System resources are playing a pivotal role in the relief effort.

More Aggies than ever. Texas A&M has reported their Fall 2022 enrollment, which now stands at a staggering 74,829 STUDENTS! The figures represent students enrolled at the College Station campus and branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar, and represent an increase of 1,546 students overall. Texas A&M's enrollment remains the largest in the state and one of the largest in the country.

A rough go for Aggie soccer. Texas A&M's soccer remains winless in SEC play after a 1-0 loss to Arkansas on Thursday. They'll try to end their four-game skid when they host Rice this Sunday.

WE'RE NUMBER TWO! Seriously, the Aggie Women's Golf team is now ranked No. 2 in the country behind only Stanford. The Aggies travel to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Oct. 3-5. The tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. each day and live stats can be followed on Golfstat.com.

An interesting football visitor. We generally don't cover recruiting visits on here, but this one feels like it bears mentioning. News broke on Thursday that Texas CB commit Malik Muhammad will visit Texas A&M for the Ole Miss game on Oct. 29. Muhammad also removed this Texas commitment post from his Instagram account. Hmm...

