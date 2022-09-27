The Link Farm: 9.27.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Texas A&M Volleyball’s Caroline Meuth earned Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time. Meuth leads the entire SEC with 76.5 points. The Aggies split their weekend series with Tennessee and are now 10-4 on the season.
- Soccer struggles continue. The Aggies are still searching for their first victory in SEC play after falling to Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sunday 3-0. The road doesn’t get any easier as they head to Fayetteville this Thursday to play the 20th-ranked Razorbacks.
- Aggie Golf takes on Auburn. After finishing 4th in stroke play at the SEC Match Play Championship, the 17th-ranked Men’s golf team is taking on Auburn today. Follow along with the live stats to support the Aggies.
- Reclaiming the top spot in Texas. After struggling to start the season and falling in the rankings, the Dallas Morning News have moved Texas A&M Football back into the top spot following their victory over Arkansas. The previously top-ranked Longhorns fell to No. 3 after their loss to Texas Tech while Baylor has held steady at No. 2.
