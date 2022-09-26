Filed under: Texas Aggie Football Videos rcb05 WATCH: Week 5 Press Conference The Aggies met the media as they gear up for their first true road game of 2022 By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Sep 26, 2022, 2:34pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Week 5 Press Conference Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images HC Jimbo Fisher TE Max Wright CB Jaylon Jones CB Tyreek Chappell More From Good Bull Hunting Prime time TV slot for Texas A&M at Alabama Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson named SEC Defensive Player of the Week First Glance: Mississippi State Bulldogs Aggies move up in AP, Coaches polls Aggies open as underdog at Mississippi St. HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21 Loading comments...
Loading comments...