Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M’s defense played a major role in securing a 23-21 victory over the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, one of the leaders of that defense, junior DB Antonio Johnson, was rewarded by being named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Johnson tallied 13 stops on the day playing nickel, safety, cornerback as well as linebacker on some plays. Coming into the season he was touted as one of the top draft-eligible DBs in the country, and his play so far has done nothing to dissuade scouts from that opinion.