Prime time TV slot for Texas A&M at Alabama

We all assumed this was coming when the SEC announced this summer that Sept. 24 would be a CBS double header, and now we have confirmation. Texas A&M at Alabama Crimson Tide will be a nationally televised night game, kicking off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The outcome of A&M’s game this weekend against Mississippi State will likely determine whether this is a ranked vs. ranked game, but either way, a lot of eyeballs will be on this matchup thanks to the Aggies’ 41-38 upset of the Tide in 2021 as well as Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban’s verbal sparring match this spring. For better or for worse, the college football world will be watching.