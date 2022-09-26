First Glance: Mississippi State Bulldogs

What You Need to Know:
- The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in SEC play after losing to LSU in Week 3. Their wins have come against Memphis, Arizona and Bowling Green.
- No. 17 Texas A&M is 3-1 and 1-0 in SEC play after completely mundane 23-21 win over Arkansas.
- Cowbells are annoying.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 2-point underdog.
Historical Notes:
- MSU leads the all-time series 8-7, but it is tied 5-5 since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.
- The Aggies have only won twice in Starkville (2012 and 2020)
- Famous Mississippi State alumni include novelist John Grisham, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and former Texas Rangers first basemen Rafael Palmiero and Will Clark. Machine Gun Kelly also attended MSU but did not graduate.
- MSU has a highly touted broadcast meteorology program, training approximately 1⁄3 of all on-air meteorologists. But we have Shel Winkley and they don’t.
What To Watch For:
- So many passes: MSU is second in the country in pass attempts per game, led by veteran QB Will Rogers, but they go up a Texas A&M defense that is currently 10th nationally. After Rogers picked apart the A&M defense for 46 completions for 408 yards in 2021, it will be very interesting to see how new Defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin changes things up to limit Mike Leach’s offense.
- Limiting turnovers. For the second straight game, Texas A&M has not turned the ball over. While the offense has it’s share of problems to fix, not coughing up the football has allowed them to stay in, and ultimately win, games. Let’s hope that trend can continue.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, MS)
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
- TV: SEC Network
- Read the latest on the Bulldogs on their SB Nation team site, For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (though it is sadly shuttering at the end of September).
Weather:
- Mostly sunny with a 23% chance of rain. High of 81, low of 55.
