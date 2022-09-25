Aggies move up in AP, Coaches polls

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) survived a wild last few minutes to take down the then No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 0-1) 23-21 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. On Sunday, they were rewarded in the polls, rising in both the Associated Press Top 25 as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aggies rose six spots, from No. 23 to No. 17, in the AP, and three spots, from No. 20 to No. 17, in the Coaches Poll.

Most importantly, the COWARDS VOTING IN BOTH POLLS REFUSE TO GIVE KANSAS THEIR DUE! INVESTIGATE THIS IMMEDIATELY, NCAA!

The Aggies will look to continue their climb back up the rankings (and maintain their undefeated SEC record) when they travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. A&M is currently listed as a 2-point underdog.