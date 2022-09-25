Aggies open as underdog at Mississippi St.

After a doink-tastic 23-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday, Texas A&M now faces their first true road test of the season as they travel to Starkville to take on Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. While the Aggies are the ranked team, it appears that Vegas likes the Bulldogs changes, with MSU listed as a 2-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mississippi State won the last meeting between the two teams in 2021, but A&M defeated them two years ago in Starkville, and the series is 5-5 since A&M joined the SEC in 2012.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.