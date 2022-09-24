 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Arkansas postgame press conference

Hear from Jimbo & Co. after a their dramatic win

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Arkansas v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

HC Jimbo Fisher

QB Max Johnson/RB Devon Achane

S Demani Richardson/DB Antonio Johnson

More From Good Bull Hunting

Loading comments...