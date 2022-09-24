Filed under: Texas Aggie Football Videos rcb05 WATCH: Arkansas postgame press conference Hear from Jimbo & Co. after a their dramatic win By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Sep 24, 2022, 10:37pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Arkansas postgame press conference Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images HC Jimbo Fisher QB Max Johnson/RB Devon Achane S Demani Richardson/DB Antonio Johnson More From Good Bull Hunting HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21 POST-GAME THOUGHTS: YOUR FIGHTIN’ TEXAS AGGIES ESCAPE THE #10 RAZORBACKS 23-21 BY THE NUMBERS: Aggies take down Hogs Arkansas represents another pivot point in Texas A&M’s season Fun With Numbers: Arkansas ALL CAPS PREVIEW-ARKANSAS Loading comments...
Loading comments...