POST-GAME THOUGHTS: YOUR FIGHTIN’ TEXAS AGGIES ESCAPE THE #10 RAZORBACKS 23-21

First and foremost...the heart and soul of this team Ainias Smith went out with what looks to be a severe leg injury. It breaks my heart for him because he’s the emotional leader of this team and has given so dang much to this school. Fingers crossed and prayers up that he’s ok.

This game was our season in a nutshell. Teetering on the edge of disaster, down 14-6 (weird score) in the second quarter with KJ Jefferson about to pound the ball to go up 20-0...instead he tries to leap over the line of scrimmage and has the ball stripped by Tyreek Chappell. And if that wasn't enough Tyreek and Demani Richardson have enough communication to scheme up a handoff...and Richardson goes down the field to score and we’re down 14-13.

We’d then score 10 unanswered to go up 23-14...gave up a TD, and then the d[oink] of all doinks happen.

Your Fightin Texas Aggies move to 3-1 on the year with back-to-back ranked wins (pay no attention to what Miami did today). Let’s break it down

OFFENSE

Like I don't even know where to begin. It’s not as if this offense played all that well (aside from Devon Achane)...but we made plays when they needed to be made. Whether it’s a conversion on like 2nd and 30 or a must-have first down to Donovan Green, or a few wild catches by superstar Evan Stewart. We shot ourselves in the foot repeatedly with penalties and silly plays, but somehow we did enough to win the game.

Let’s talk about Devon Achane. 19 carries for 159 yards and added 3 catches for 15 yards. The team runs through him. He’s the focus. And he can handle it.

Props go out to our offensive line who came together to put together 192 yards rushing and only 2 sacks against a formidable Arkansas front 7.

DEFENSE

Bend but don't break. Make plays when you need to make plays. After giving up 280 yards in the first half the defense locked in to only give up 135 the rest of the way. It wasn't perfect, but it was solid....and we finally saw the defensive line light up the opposing offense. Guys like Shemar Stewart/Turner, Fadill Diggs, LT Overton all played really really good games.

And how about that secondary? Tyreek Chappell will always have a piece of my heart. Love you, bro.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Handsome Nik continues to be a weapon for us averaging 44 yards a punt.

OVERALL

I’m sure I missed something but holy hell. I’m tired. I’ve done post games for the past 10 plus years and this might have been the dumbest A&M-Arkansas game I’ve seen...which is saying a lot.

But nevertheless...we got the win and it’s on to the next one.

BTHO miss st.