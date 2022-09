ALL CAPS PREVIEW-ARKANSAS

FIGHT LIKE HELL. FIGHT THROUGH WHATEVER COMES YOUR WAY WHETHER SELF INFLICTED OR OTHERWISE. FIGHT LIKE HELL.

LAST WEEK WAS A GOOD START BUT IT NEEDS TO BE CONTEXTUALIZED FOR THIS WEEK. OUR BACKS ARE STILL UP AGAINST THE WALL AS MUCH AS THEY’VE EVER BEEN. THERE’S A MIDDLE GROUND BETWEEN WE DID SOMETHING LAST WEEK AND NOTHING WE DID BEFORE NOW REALLY MATTERS. WE SHOULD BE PROUD THAT WE GRINDED OUR WAY TO A WIN AGAINST A TOP 15 TEAM WHILE MISSING (AND LOSING) A TON OF PLAYERS. WE EARNED THE RIGHT TO PLAY ANOTHER TEAM THAT ABSOLUTELY WANTS TO HIT US IN THE DAMN MOUTH AND MAKE US FOLD.

THIS DEFENSE KNOWS HOW TO FIGHT. BRYCE ANDERSON KNOWS THAT NEXT MAN UP ISNT JUST SOMETHING YOU SAY IT’S WHAT YOU LIVE. OUR 4 YEAR STARTER GOT KNOCKED OUT FOR TARGETING AND BRYCE STEPPED UP INTO HIS DAMN PLACE AND HAD HIMSELF A GAME. YOU STEP UP WHEN YOU’RE CALLED AND YOU FIGHT LIKE HELL.

LAST WEEK WAS ABOUT GETTING UP OFF OF THE GODDAMN MAT AND WE DID THAT. NOW IT’S ON TO FINDING OUR ABILITY TO GO ON THE OFFENSIVE (PUN ABSOLUTELY INTENDED) AGAINST A GOOD TEAM, A PHYSICAL TEAM, AND A TEAM THAT IS MOTIVATED LIKE HELL TO PUT US IN THE DIRT.

HERE’S A KEY THING. WE HAVENT SEEN THIS TEAM PERFORM YET. WE’RE 3 GAMES INTO THE YEAR AND WE’VE YET TO SEE THIS FULL ROSTER COMPETE. THIS SATURDAY WILL BE THE FIRST TIME THAT THESE GUYS GET TOGETHER AND PLAY SOME DAMN BALL.

WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT WHAT KIND OF A TEAM WE ARE. WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT HOW HARD WE SWING AND WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE AGGIES GET OFF OF THE MAT AND SWING BACK.

EVERYTHING IS STILL ON THE TABLE. NOTHING IS OVER. THE SEASON IS RIGHT THERE FOR THE TAKING.

IT’S TIME TO SWING, TAKE WHAT WE WANT, AND TAKE ONE STEP TOWARDS BECOMING THE TEAM WE THINK WE’RE CAPABLE OF BEING.

WE AINT WHO WE WERE. WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT WHO WE ARE.

TIME TO GO

BEAT THE

EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL OUTTA

arkansas