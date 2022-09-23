The Link Farm: 9.23.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Beating Texas always matters. The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team erased a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to overtake the Texas Longhorns and secure the first tournament championship of the Gerrod Chadwell era at the “Mo” Morial Invitational at Traditions Club on Wednesday.

Volleyball is on a roll. The Texas A&M volleyball team (9-3, 1-0 SEC) outlasted Ole Miss (4-7, 0-1 SEC) inside Gillom Sports Center on Wednesday night, taking down the Rebels in five sets. The Aggies have won eight of their last nine matches, and return to Reed Arena and host Tennessee for a pair of matches this weekend.

Top 5 showdown. Texas A&M's second-ranked equestrian team begins their season Friday when they take on No. 3 TCU. The top five matchup is the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Meet of the Week, and we all know what a big honor that is.

Soccer loses a heartbreaker. Aggie soccer lost Thursday night's match, 1-0, against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ellis Field. The Ags fall to 0-2 in SEC play after an unlucky own goal in the 52nd minute.

