HOW TO WATCH: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)
- When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
- Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
- Line*: Texas A&M by 2; Over/under 48.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 133 or 190
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...