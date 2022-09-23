 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW TO WATCH: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

#BTHOarkansas

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Arkansas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

  • When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
  • Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
  • Line*: Texas A&M by 2; Over/under 48.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 133 or 190
  • Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

