Texas A&M 2023 football schedule revealed

The opponents Texas A&M would play in their 2023 football schedule was no mystery, but as is always the case, the SEC keeps us in suspense regarding the dates of the games until around this time each year. On Tuesday night, the full SEC schedule we released, incuding that of the Aggies.

Texas A&M 2023 Football Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Sept. 2 New Mexico Lobos College Station, TX Sept. 9 at Miami Hurricanes Miami Gardens, FL Sept. 16 Louisiana Monroe Warhawks College Station, TX Sept. 23 Auburn Tigers College Station, TX Sept. 30 Arkansas Razorbacks Arlington, TX Oct. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide College Station, TX Oct. 14 Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, TN Oct. 21 BYE Pit of Misery Oct. 28 South Carolina Gamecocks College Station, TX Nov. 4 Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, MS Nov. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs College Station, TX Nov. 18 Abilene Christian Wildcats College Station, TX Nov. 25 LSU Tigers Baton Rouge, LA

Some held out hope that today’s schedule announcement would include Texas and Oklahoma, but that was never all that realistic (based on buyout money, and the fact that this almost certainly isn’t the way that announcement would happen). There’s a good chance they do join the conference by the 2024 season, when the Aggies are currently scheduled to host the Georgia Bulldogs for the first time since joining the SEC. So there wouldn’t be many tears shed in College Station if the Longhorns and Sooners coming aboard wiped that game from the slate.

Until then, start making plans for your 2023 college football road trips!