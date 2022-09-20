Texas A&M P Nik Constantinou named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Many will cite Texas A&M’s stingy defense as the reason they were able to come away with a 17-9 win over Miami last Saturday, but the Aggies’ special teams was the truly dominant unit on the day. Highlights included a long kickoff return to open the game by Devon Achane, no kickoff returns allowed, a missed FG, a blocked FG and a muffed punt return by the Hurricanes. But perhaps no person was a bigger part of this effort than senior punter Nik Constantinou, and he was rewarded by being named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Constantinou had six punts on the night , three of which were downed inside the Miami 10-yard line (including one downed at the 1). He averaged 44.3 per punt and the Hurricanes tried to return two of the punts for a negative three yards.