The Link Farm: 9.20.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Top 25 Victory. Texas A&M notched a big win at the WKU Invitational when they knocked off the No. 21 Hilltoppers. The Aggies are hitting their stride before opening SEC play against Ole Miss Wednesday on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M notched a big win at the WKU Invitational when they knocked off the No. 21 Hilltoppers. The Aggies are hitting their stride before opening SEC play against Ole Miss Wednesday on SEC Network+. Freshman of the Week. Texas A&M’s Specer Werner was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the week after finishing eight overall at the Texas A&M invitational.

Texas A&M’s Specer Werner was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the week after finishing eight overall at the Texas A&M invitational. Tough loss. Texas A&M Soccer fell in their SEC opener against Georgia, losing 3-2 to the Bulldogs in College Station. The Aggies will return to Ellis Field on Thursday for a meeting with another group of Bulldogs, this time from Mississippi State.

Texas A&M Soccer fell in their SEC opener against Georgia, losing 3-2 to the Bulldogs in College Station. The Aggies will return to Ellis Field on Thursday for a meeting with another group of Bulldogs, this time from Mississippi State. Speaking of soccer... Texas A&M’s meeting with Mississippi State on Thursday night will be “Soctober Fest”. Special brat and beer offerings will be available at Ellis Field for those attending this SEC matchup.

⚽, &



Join Aggie Soccer for Soctoberfest at Ellis Field this Thursday!



Special beer & brat concession offerings will be available for purchase along with enter to win prizes



For more info on promotions and to buy tickets visit https://t.co/W9w2RRBGxy #GigEm | pic.twitter.com/PFvspbMXJh — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) September 20, 2022

Can Texas A&M Football keep up their momentum in Arlington? We’ll find out Saturday!