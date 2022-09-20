 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Link Farm: 9.20.22

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write about ourselves

By Jay Arnold
/ new
Texas, Your Texas

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Top 25 Victory. Texas A&M notched a big win at the WKU Invitational when they knocked off the No. 21 Hilltoppers. The Aggies are hitting their stride before opening SEC play against Ole Miss Wednesday on SEC Network+.
  • Freshman of the Week. Texas A&M’s Specer Werner was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the week after finishing eight overall at the Texas A&M invitational.
  • Tough loss. Texas A&M Soccer fell in their SEC opener against Georgia, losing 3-2 to the Bulldogs in College Station. The Aggies will return to Ellis Field on Thursday for a meeting with another group of Bulldogs, this time from Mississippi State.
  • Speaking of soccer... Texas A&M’s meeting with Mississippi State on Thursday night will be “Soctober Fest”. Special brat and beer offerings will be available at Ellis Field for those attending this SEC matchup.

Can Texas A&M Football keep up their momentum in Arlington? We’ll find out Saturday!

More From Good Bull Hunting

Loading comments...