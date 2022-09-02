 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix teases potential Johnny Manziel documentary

OMG.

By Robert Behrens
Chick-fil-A Bowl - Duke v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Netflix recently released a documentary about Manti Teo and his infamous fictitious girlfriend. Now, it seems another major storyline from the 2012 college football season may be up next...

It’s unclear whether this is teasing an actual Johnny Manziel documentary or whether it’s just a clever troll job by Netflix. But either way, we can all agree a Johnny Football documentary needs to happen.

