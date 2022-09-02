Netflix teases potential Johnny Manziel documentary

Netflix recently released a documentary about Manti Teo and his infamous fictitious girlfriend. Now, it seems another major storyline from the 2012 college football season may be up next...
@JManziel2 https://t.co/iZZpc48uux pic.twitter.com/y66eaIsM5H— Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2022
It’s unclear whether this is teasing an actual Johnny Manziel documentary or whether it’s just a clever troll job by Netflix. But either way, we can all agree a Johnny Football documentary needs to happen.
Loading comments...