SHSU Playlist: WE ARE BYKE!

Somehow I am going into my 9th season of doing this article that is pretty much a vanity project at this point. All of the guys that brought me into this site have moved on and yet here I am holding a 7-month-old and trying to figure what’s the best order of songs and what will make me seem like I actually know music. I should have given this up years ago.

Oh well, WE. ARE. BYKE. AGS!

A relatively quiet offseason, minus a questionable DWI arrest.

Speaking questionable, Huntsville definitely has a former resident who fits that bill.

And speaking of arrests, did y’all know we are playing the team from where one of the longest prison sieges in history took place? Yeah, and it is fucking wild! In 1974 the biggest heroine dealer in Texas Fred Carrasco and two other inmates took 11 hostages in the Wall unit in Huntsville. Their requests of toothpaste (understandable), cologne (sure) and tailored suits (ummm what?) were met. On the final day the men made a makeshift shield of legal books taped to blackboards and headed to an armored car that was green lit by the Texas governor. The governors name was Dolph.

Also the shield was later dubbed the Trojan Taco. Sometimes I don’t have to really try and make this article silly.

This should be a nice way to ease back into college football. A little coffee, maybe some tacos and an 11 a.m. kickoff. Have fun, be safe and BTHO sam houston!

