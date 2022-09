ALL CAPS PREVIEW: SAM HOUSTON STATE

WE GET NERVOUS BECAUSE WE CARE.

THIS IS MY 10TH DAMN YEAR OF WRITING THESE THINGS. 10 YEARS OF GETTING HYPED FOR THE SEASON AND BEING EXCITED AND BEING READY TO RUN THROUGH A BRICK WALL THE DAY BEFORE A GAME.

THIS IS THE FIRST SEASON THAT I AM LEGITIMATELY NERVOUS.

AND THAT COULD BE FOR A LOT OF REASONS...AMONG THESE ARE THAT LAST YEAR WAS FRUSTRATING AND FINISHED IN A FRUSTRATING FASHION WITH A COVID-RELATED BOWL THING. WE DIDNT GET THE BOOKENDS OF A LEGITIMATE BEGINNING AND END TO A YEAR.

THE OTHER REASON? BECAUSE GOOD LORDY I KNOW HOW GOOD THIS TEAM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE.

I HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING AGGIE FOOTBALL FOR A LONG LONG TIME AND THE TALENT ON THIS TEAM IS AT A LEVEL THAT I COULD ONLY DREAM OF 5, 7, 10 YEARS AGO. THIS TEAM HAS TALENT EVERYWHERE.

DO THEY HAVE THAT DAWG IN ‘EM?

THAT’S WHAT WE NEED TO FIND OUT!

JAMESBO AT A PRESSER RECENTLY SAID “THERE ARE ALWAYS BUTTERFLIES FOR A SEASON. THERE ARE BUTTERFLIES FOR EVERY GAME. BUTTERFLIES MEAN YOU CARE.”

FRIENDS, I'VE GOT GD PTERODACTYLS IN ME RIGHT NOW. NOT BUTTERFLIES. BECAUSE I CARE, WE CARE. WE KNOW THIS TEAM CARES. IF WE ARE SITTING HERE FRUSTRATED ABOUT THE END OF LAST YEAR IMAGINE THE DUDES WHO WERE ACTUALLY ON THE FIELD. YOU DONT THINK DEMANI RICHARDSON WANTS TO ATONE FOR LAST YEAR? YOU DONT THINK ACHANE IS HUNGRY TO GET HIS CARRIES? EAGER TO PROVE SOMETHING?

AND THEN THE YOUNGSTERS WHO HAVE HEARD A LOT ABOUT THEIR CROOTIN’ CLASS...YOU DONT THINK EVAN, SHEMAR, ANTHONY AND ALL THOSE GUYS ARE HUNGRY TO GO OUT AND PROVE IT?

THATS WHAT I’M ASKING FOR. PROVE IT. LETS GO OUT THERE AND PROVE IT. PRESEASON RANKINGS, CROOTIN’ RANKINGS, ALL THAT DOESN’T MEAN A DAMN THING. PROVE IT ON THE DAMN FIELD. GO OUT THERE AND DO WHAT WE ARE CAPABLE OF DOING. IT’S TIME TO HAVE A SEASON WHERE WE LEAVE NO DAMN DOUBT, NOT A SINGLE BIT OF DOUBT AS TO WHAT THIS PROGRAM IS BECOMING AND WHERE WE HOPE TO GO.

LEAVE NO DAMN DOUBT. PROVE IT.

WE GET NERVOUS BECAUSE WE CARE. AND IT’S TIME TO TAKE THOSE NERVES OUT ON SOMEONE ELSE.

I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM. I BELIEVE IN THIS COACHING STAFF. I BELIEVE IN THE 11 PLAYERS WHO ARE OUT THERE ON ANY GIVEN SNAP AND THE 90+ GUYS ON THE BENCH SUPPORTING THEM...THAT THEY ARE GONNA GO FULL OUT AND PLAY EVERY SNAP WITH ONE SINGLE MURDEROUS INTENT IN MIND: PROVE IT.

FRIENDS, IT’S TIME. THE TIME FOR TALKING IS OVER. THE TIME FOR SPECULATING IS OVER.

IT’S TIME TO DO THE DAMN THING ON THE FIELD.

PROVE IT.

TIME TO

BEAT THE EVERLIVING

EVERLOVING

COMPOUND

COMPLEX

FIGHTIN TEXAS AGGIE CLASS OF 2001 HELL

OUTTA

shsu.