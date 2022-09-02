The Link Farm: 9.2.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Home opener details. Headed to Kyle Field this weekend for the season-opener against Sam Houston? Make sure to read the 2022 Texas A&M Football Fan Guide.

Kellen -> Cleveland. Just days after being released by the Minnesota Vikings, former Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

Another clean sheet. Aggie Soccer (4-0-1) continued their hot start to the season, posting their fourth shoutout in five games in a 1-0 victory at Illinois on Thursday. They play again at 11 a.m. Sunday at Ohio State.

From Pitt Panthers to Panther City. Volleyball started the season 1-2 last weekend, but gets a chance to right the ship as they travel to Fort Worth this weekend for the Fight in the Fort. They'll play a doubleheader today with Coastal Carolina at 10 a.m. and Memphis at 5 p.m., before wrapping up the weekend with a match against TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Swimming scheds. Texas A&M released the Swimming & Diving schedules for both the men's and women's teams this week, with both beginning their season in October.

HAPPY GAMEDAY EVE!