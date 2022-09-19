Time, TV network announced for Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Texas A&M’s sole focus may be on exacting revenge on Arkansas this week, but the SEC powers that be are worried about TV schedules. They released the kickoff times and networks for the Oct 1st slate of games on Monday, and it appears that Texas A&M will be playing another afternoon kick when they head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game kicks off at at 3 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State hold an 8-7 advantage in the all-time series against the Aggies, and it is tied 5-5 since A&M joined the SEC in 2012. The Ags are 2-3 in Starkville, including a win there in 2020.