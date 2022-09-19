 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Time, TV network announced for Texas A&M at Mississippi State

I can hear the cowbells now

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Southwest Classic - Texas A&amp;M v Arkansas Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M’s sole focus may be on exacting revenge on Arkansas this week, but the SEC powers that be are worried about TV schedules. They released the kickoff times and networks for the Oct 1st slate of games on Monday, and it appears that Texas A&M will be playing another afternoon kick when they head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game kicks off at at 3 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State hold an 8-7 advantage in the all-time series against the Aggies, and it is tied 5-5 since A&M joined the SEC in 2012. The Ags are 2-3 in Starkville, including a win there in 2020.

