First Glance: Arkansas Razorbacks

What You Need to Know:
- No. 10 Arkansas is 3-0 after beating Cincy, South Carolina and Missouri State, though the Missouri State win was much closer than most expected (the Hogs were down 7 going into the 4th quarter)
- No. 23 Texas A&M is 2-1 after a nice bounce back win over Miami last Saturday, recovering from the App State loss the week before.
- The A&M/Arkansas series at AT&T Stadium only runs through 2024, so if you appreciate overpaying for a game environment that pales in comparison to the ones in College Station and Fayetteville, you only have three chances left.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 2.5-point favorite, and it has moved to A&M -2.
Historical Notes:
- This is the 78th meeting between A&M and Arkansas, the Aggies’ most-played rivalry outside of Texas, Baylor, TCU, Rice and SMU. Arkansas holds a 42-32 advantage all-time, but the series is dead even since 1967, and the Ags have won 9 of 10 meetings as members of the SEC (the lone loss coming last season).
- This is only the fourth time both teams have entered this game ranked since the series resumed in 2009.
- Famous Arkansas alumni include Pat Summerall, Jerry Jones and John Daly.
What To Watch For:
- Strength on strength, weakness on weakness: Texas A&M allows only 8.7 points per game while Arkansas scores 37.7. The A&M offense scores only 20.7 points per game while Arkansas allows 27. The way these stats defy the norms will define this game.
- Revenge. Last season saw Arkansas snap A&M’s nine-game win streak in the series, knocking the Aggies out of the top 10 and derailing their SEC championship hopes before they even started. This year, the Aggies look to return the favor and bolster their own expectations for one this season could hold.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
- Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
- TV: ESPN
- Read the latest on the Razorbacks on their SB Nation team site, Arkansas Fight.
Weather:
- 72 degrees and sterile
Loading comments...