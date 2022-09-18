Texas A&M moves up in top 25 rankings

Texas A&M rebounded in a big way with a 17-9 win over the Miami Hurricanes Saturday night at Kyle Field, and they were rewarded with a rise in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll...but not all that much. The Aggies rose two spots in the Coaches poll to No. 20, and only one spot in the AP poll to No. 23. In each poll, they are one spot behind 2-1 Texas.

It’s also worth noting that Miami, who was No. 13 in both polls coming into the weekend, dropped 12 spots (#branding) in each to just barely hang on to ranked status at No. 25. The Aggies now must quickly turn the page to next week’s game when they take on the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s a rare night game for this series (the first since 2016), with the game kicking off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Other notable rankings changes: