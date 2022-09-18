Aggies open as slight favorite vs. Arkansas

After a 17-9 win over Miami, Texas A&M begins SEC play next Saturday as they take on Arkansas at 6 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. While the Razorbacks may have the better record and the higher ranking, it appears that Vegas still slightly favors the Aggies, with A&M listed as a 2.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ags won nine games in a row against the Hogs as members of the SEC, but saw that streak broken in 2021 as the Razorbacks dealt a top 10 A&M their first loss of that season. A&M will look to return the favor this Saturday.

