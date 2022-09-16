 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW TO WATCH: Miami vs. Texas A&M game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

#BTHOmiami

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Southern Miss at Miami Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

  • When: 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
  • Where: A SOLD OUT Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Line*: Texas A&M by 6; Over/under 44.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: ESPN ((Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 133 or 190
  • Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

