HOW TO WATCH: Miami vs. Texas A&M game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)
- When: 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
- Where: A SOLD OUT Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: Texas A&M by 6; Over/under 44.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN ((Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (Cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 133 or 190
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
