The Link Farm: 9.16.22

Texas A&M officially announced on Thursday that this week’s football game against the Miami Hurricanes is a sellout. Here’s hoping a rocking Hate Barn (and a new QB) is the recipe to get the Ags back on track. Cross Country on their home turf. The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. The first 50 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 50th Anniversary Title IX clear bag (relevant because clear bags are required at all Aggie athletic events).

The Texas A&M Aggies open the SEC slate Friday at 7 p.m. when they host the Georgia Bulldogs in the third game of their four-match homestand at Ellis Field. Friday is Aggie soccer’s Turn It Gold match. Texas A&M is raising money for Turn It Gold, an organization dedicated to making a real difference in finding a cure for childhood cancer. Fans can make donations and bid on player-worn Turn It Gold jerseys from the past at 12thMan.com/turnitgold. Fans may also purchase special edition gold replica jerseys at the match for $15. Fans wearing gold may purchase discounted $3 tickets. Script “Aggies” jerseys! The Script “Aggies” takeover is in full effect, with what started on a throwback hoodie for the football team has started appearing everywhere, including last year’s baseball jerseys, and now, Aggie Hoops. I am here for it.

